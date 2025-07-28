'Give him Nobel Peace Prize!': White House claims Trump made Thailand, Cambodia agree to halt fighting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday claimed that US President Donald Trump urged Thailand and Cambodia to halt fighting that has killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands. She also pressed for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump, citing this feat.

On Saturday, Trump said that both countries agreed to hold ceasefire talks and that they wanted to settle the differences. He spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia over the weekend. Trump told them he would not conclude trade deals with them unless they ended the fighting.

Leavitt wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!"

— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2025

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end their days-long border clashes. The ceasefire came after Malaysia's offer to mediate in the Thailand-Cambodia war.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, as well as Thailand's acting PM Phumthan Wechyachai, attended the mediation talks at Putrajaya in Malaysia, along with the Chinese and American ambassadors to Malaysia at Anwar Ibrahim's residence.

The conflict, which raged for around 5 days, resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people, including 13 civilians in Thailand and 8 in Cambodia. Over 200,000 people have been evacuated from border areas in both countries.

Cambodia has denied Thai accusations of firing at civilians, instead blaming Thailand for endangering innocent lives and urging international condemnation of Thai aggression.

The two countries have long disputed undemarcated areas along their 817-km border, especially around the Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear temples. Though the International Court of Justice awarded Preah Vihear to Cambodia in 1962, tensions flared in 2008 after Cambodia sought UNESCO status for the site.

Cambodia says it asked the world court to intervene in June, while Thailand rejects the court’s authority and prefers bilateral talks.