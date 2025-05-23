‘Give him title of King’: Imran Khan slams Field Marshal Asim Munir; says Pakistan ruled by jungle law

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is languishing behind bars, had the choicest words for the country’s newly-appointed Field Marshal, Asim Munir. Khan said Pakistan is currently ruled by the law of the jungle, and hence a more fitting title for Munir would have been that of ‘King’.

Imran Khan posted on X, "MashaAllah, General Asim Munir has been made Field Marshal. Though frankly, it might have been more fitting to give him the title of ‘King’; instead — because right now, the country is ruled by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king."

Khan has been in jail since August 2023. He dismissed reports of a deal being made with him. He invited the military to have talks with him if they are truly concerned about Pakistan’s interests and future.

“The country is facing external threats, a surge in terrorism, and an economic crisis. We must unite. I have never asked for anything for myself before, nor will I now,” he said. Khan added, "The ongoing situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is being crushed. When you send the message that the bigger the thief, the higher the office they’ll hold — you bury justice. The NAB still holds a case against (President) Asif Zardari’s sister involving five apartments registered under employees’ names. She is abroad, and no one dares question her. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in PKR 22-billion money laundering case, yet he was made Prime Minister.”

Khan said Pakistan’s moral and constitutional framework has been utterly destroyed in the past three years. He said the Toshakhana-II case is a farcical trial that has been dictated by the “will of a single colonel”. Khan said he was denied contact with his children, access to his physician in violation of court orders and laws. Khan said his sisters and lawyers are also barred from the court.

The former PM’s dig at Munir comes after he was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal – only second person in the country’s history – for his role in the India-Pakistan conflict.