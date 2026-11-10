Global fossil CO₂ emissions to fall in 2026: Has the world finally reached peak carbon pollution?

However, the projected decline does not necessarily mean the world has reached a permanent peak in fossil-fuel emissions. Historical emissions have fluctuated during periods of economic disruption, changes in energy demand and shifts in industrial activity.

Which fossil fuels are driving the decline?

The latest projections reveal contrasting trends across major fossil fuels.

Oil-related CO₂ emissions are expected to fall 1.89%, declining from 12.84 billion tonnes in 2025 to 12.59 billion tonnes in 2026.

Natural gas emissions are also projected to decrease, although more modestly, by 0.34% to approximately 8.06 billion tonnes.

Coal, however, remains a significant challenge.

Despite the overall decline in fossil emissions, coal-related CO₂ output is projected to increase 0.57%, reaching 15.81 billion tonnes in 2026.

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This divergence suggests that reductions in oil and gas emissions are not being matched across all fossil-fuel categories.

Coal continues to account for the largest share of fossil CO₂ emissions, reflecting its importance in electricity generation and energy-intensive industries.

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Why could total global emissions still rise?

The most striking finding is that declining fossil emissions may not translate into lower overall carbon pollution.

Total global CO₂ emissions, including land-use changes, are projected to increase 1.34%, from 42.75 billion tonnes in 2025 to 43.32 billion tonnes in 2026.

The primary reason is a sharp projected increase in emissions associated with land-use changes.

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These emissions are expected to rise 16.75%, from 4.35 billion tonnes to 5.08 billion tonnes.

Land-use emissions can arise from deforestation, vegetation loss and changes in how land is managed.

The projected increase would more than offset the reduction in fossil emissions, highlighting the importance of addressing emissions beyond energy production.

Has the world reached peak fossil emissions?

A single year of declining emissions is insufficient to establish a sustained structural reversal.

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To confirm that fossil emissions have peaked, researchers would need to observe whether reductions continue over several years, alongside changes in energy systems and industrial activity.

The Global Carbon Budget projections indicate a modest decline in 2026 but do not establish whether it will persist.

What does this mean for climate action?

The figures highlight the complexity of global decarbonisation.

Reducing emissions from oil and natural gas is important, but continued coal-related emissions and rising land-use emissions could undermine overall progress.

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For policymakers, the challenge extends beyond expanding clean energy to protecting forests, improving land management and reducing industrial dependence on fossil fuels.

The key takeaway: The projected decline in fossil CO₂ emissions may represent progress, but with total global emissions still expected to rise, it is too early to declare that the world has passed peak carbon pollution.

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