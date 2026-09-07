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Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economy

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  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Global trade runs on the oceans: 10 maritime chokepoints that could disrupt the world economyAround 80–90% of global trade moves by sea, making maritime chokepoints vital to the world economy.

Around 80–90% of global trade is transported by sea, making maritime chokepoints critical pressure points for the world economy. A new MUFG report, Neptune’s Domain, highlights how disruptions across routes from Suez and Hormuz to Malacca and the South China Sea can affect trade, energy supplies and shipping costs.

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The scale of dependence is enormous. Global seaborne goods loaded reached 12.1 billion metric tonnes in 2024, compared with 2.6 billion tonnes in 1970. MUFG describes maritime trade as an increasingly important part of globalisation, while warning that military conflict is shifting towards maritime theatres and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.

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Here are 10 maritime chokepoints and strategic waterways that matter for global trade:

Chokepoint Why it matters
1. Malacca Strait A critical gateway between the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea and a key route for Asian energy and merchandise trade.
2. Strait of Hormuz Around 20 million barrels per day of oil flows through Hormuz, out of global oil supply of about 108 million barrels per day. Around 90% of these flows are destined for Asia.
3. Suez Canal The Red Sea-Suez route accounts for about 12% of global trade and 40% of Asia-Europe trade. Suez saves roughly 5,000 miles around Africa, 10–14 days and 25–40% in fuel costs.
4. Bab-el-Mandeb The narrow gateway into the Red Sea is central to the Suez route and therefore vulnerable to conflict-related disruptions. The strait is only 18 miles wide at its narrowest point.
5. South China Sea About 30% of global goods trade, worth roughly $5 trillion annually, passes through the region. It also carries more than 30% of global seaborne oil trade.
6. East China Sea A major Asian maritime trade corridor whose location makes it strategically important for regional shipping and supply chains.
7. Bosporus Strait A strategic connection between the Black Sea and Mediterranean, giving it importance for energy and commodity flows.
8. Strait of Gibraltar The narrow entrance to the Mediterranean links Atlantic shipping with one of the world's busiest maritime basins.
9. English Channel A major European shipping corridor connecting the Atlantic with northern European ports and markets.
10. Panama Canal A key shortcut between the Atlantic and Pacific, reducing voyage distances and supporting global container and commodity trade.

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The vulnerability is not limited to oil. The MUFG report notes that the Atlantic alone accounts for roughly 50% of global merchandise trade, while the Indian Ocean carries around 80% of global seaborne oil and is the primary transit route for more than 90% of India’s oil imports.

The impact of disruption can quickly reach freight markets. MUFG notes that the Cape of Good Hope detour has pushed container shipping costs higher, demonstrating how rerouting around a maritime risk zone can translate into higher logistics costs.

As the report puts it, military conflict in the 21st century is increasingly shifting towards “maritime theaters and vulnerable geostrategic chokepoints.” For businesses and consumers, that means a crisis at sea can rapidly become a crisis in supply chains, energy markets and prices.

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DO READ: India-EU trade deal shows new economic alliances emerging as global supply chains fragment, says expert

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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