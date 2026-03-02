Gulf impact: Air services suspended, passengers are being accommodated

After hundreds of passengers flying to West Asia were stranded at key domestic airports due to the cancellation of flights, domestic airlines on Monday cancelled flights to some international destinations in Europe as part of operational requirements.

Passengers stranded at domestic airports due to flight cancellations following the conflict in West Asia for the last two days have either been accommodated in hotels or have taken alternate flights to their destination.

Some passengers have vented out their anger on social media about the mismanagement at Delhi airport, with airline staff not providing any information. They were stuck at Delhi airport transit at Terminal 3 for several hours with no alternate arrangement.

“Air India is attempting to get us to pay for a hotel for three days, while ignoring the fact that we have no money because we just came back from holiday. They're also ignoring people's medical needs. My missus is epileptic, and her medicines are in her suitcase, but won’t let her get,” Gordon Dimmack, a journalist from the UK, tweeted Sunday.

Several passengers who travelled to Delhi from nearby states waited for hours outside the airport before returning home or arranging for an alternate flying route.

“I was flying to New York via Dubai on an Emirates flight today, but it was cancelled. I have to reach New York, so I have booked an Air France flight for tonight,” said Ojaswi Desai, who works in New York.

Airlines have been issuing advisories to passengers to check their flight schedule beforehand. IndiGo said that the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the West Asian airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions.

Air India also announced the cancellation of select flights to Europe due to the airspace closure.

“All other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule using alternative routings over available airspaces in West Asia, which is expected to add to the flying times. Additionally, flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport),” said Air India.