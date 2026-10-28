Gulf states plan multipronged peace deal to avert renewal of US-Iran war: Report

According to a report in The Guardian, the US is aware of progress in the talks but is seeking further concessions. European powers believe these could involve Iran allowing United Nations weapons inspectors back into the country.

Advertisement

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to readmit the inspectors during a meeting in New York. Iran has so far refused but is willing to hold talks in principle on its nuclear programme.

MUST READ | How the Iran war reshaped OPEC+ oil output: Saudi Arabia, Iraq and gulf supply in focus

European diplomats say access for inspectors to Iran’s bombed nuclear sites is a minimum requirement for a breakthrough with US President Donald Trump.

Tehran remains focused on guarantees of sanctions relief in return for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Deputy National Security Council Secretary Ali Bagheri said the country was willing to shorten the timeline for reopening the strait from seven days to four after sanctions are lifted.

Advertisement

Iran has also acknowledged its role in mediating the conflict in Yemen. National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei met Houthi ambassador Ibrahim al-Dulaimi, following a visit by a delegation from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to Tehran.

DON'T MISS | How Elon Musk's Starlink could interfere with sovereign nations. Ukraine war reveals the risks

The delegation discussed Saudi terms for ending the Yemen conflict and a longer-term regional security framework. Iran backs the Houthis and could influence proposals that stop short of a military victory for the group. The Houthis demand that Saudi Arabia lift what they consider a naval and air blockade on their territory.

Iran has shifted discussions from its nuclear programme towards a broader regional security vision involving Gulf states and a reduced or ended US military presence in the Middle East.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, a key advocate of the plan, said there was general acceptance that the region was moving towards a framework where eight countries could live at peace with the rest of the world.

Advertisement

A new non-aggression pact could help Iran gain greater regional acceptance and make it easier to consider concessions on its nuclear programme.

MUST READ | Oil exports via Hormuz rebound to 80% of pre-war levels but Iran is losing its lifeline. Here's how

Araghchi also stressed the importance of a postwar security pact, saying Iran’s policies would remain the same whether there was war or not.