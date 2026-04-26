'He was armed with multiple weapons': Trump speaks after gunfire; suspect identified

US President Donald Trump said a suspect armed with multiple weapons was stopped by the Secret Service after a shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

Trump addressed reporters at the White House after he and other senior officials were evacuated from the annual event at the Washington Hilton Hotel. The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

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Don't Miss: Watch: The moment Trump is evacuated after gunfire at White House correspondents' dinner

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady, and Vice President were safe and unharmed. "I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," he added.

Washington DC's police chief Jeffery W Carroll said Allen was a hotel guest where the event was taking place, and his room had been secured as part of the investigation.

Carroll, the interim police chief, said that he could not say at this point what the shooter's motivation was, and that it is too soon to know who the suspect had intended to target in the shooting.

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"At approximately 8.36 tonight, an individual charged a US Secret Service checkpoint here in the lobby area of the hotel. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. As he ran to that checkpoint, members of the law enforcement from the US Secret Service intercepted that individual," the police chief added.

Trump said the suspect was carrying several weapons before being intercepted. One law enforcement officer was shot but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest. "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said.

Officials said the incident took place outside the subterranean ballroom where the dinner was being held. Trump was uninjured.

A law enforcement official said a gunman had opened fire. The FBI confirmed a suspect was in custody but did not provide further details.

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Inside the venue, the Secret Service and other authorities moved quickly as hundreds of guests took cover. Attendees ducked under tables as audible gasps spread through the ballroom. Some shouted, "Out of the way, sir!” while others yelled for people to duck.

From one corner, a “God Bless America” chant began as Trump was escorted offstage. He briefly fell after apparently tripping and was helped up by Secret Service agents.

Outside the hotel, National Guard personnel and other authorities secured the area as helicopters circled overhead.

The event was initially expected to resume, but was later scrapped. “We will do this again,” said Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, as staff began dismantling the venue.

All officials under Secret Service protection were evacuated, including Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he and his wife were “praying for our country tonight”. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “The violence and chaos in America must end.”

Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the motive.

