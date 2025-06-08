'He'll have to pay the consequences': Trump says relationship with Musk is over, warns against backing Democrats

The long-running alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to have collapsed. In a direct admission during a Saturday interview with NBC News, the former US President said his relationship with the tech billionaire is likely done. "I would assume so, yeah," Trump said when asked if ties with Musk had ended.

The fallout comes amid rising tensions over Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a sweeping tax-cut and spending proposal that Musk has publicly attacked. Earlier this week, Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination” on X, warning it could spark a recession due to Trump’s tariff policies.

Musk went further, posting—and later deleting—a message in support of Trump’s impeachment, and referencing the former President’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump dismissed the claim as “old news” but didn’t hold back in his response.

“He’s been disrespectful to the office of the President,” Trump said, expressing disappointment in Musk. “If he does [fund Democrats], he’ll have to pay the consequences,” he warned.

Once a key Trump ally and 2024 campaign donor, Musk had been appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he oversaw aggressive cuts to federal agencies. But relations began to sour as Musk increasingly criticised Trump’s policies, particularly those perceived as damaging to clean energy industries.

Despite the rupture, Trump remains confident the legislation will pass before the July 4 deadline. “The Republican Party has never been more united,” he said, adding that Musk’s criticism has only strengthened GOP resolve. “In a way, Elon helped highlight how good this bill really is.”

Trump also floated the idea of reviewing Musk’s federal contracts, particularly those involving SpaceX, though he said he hadn't given it serious thought. Meanwhile, allies like Steve Bannon have called for investigations into Musk's business dealings, but Trump indicated he isn't currently pursuing that path.

"I think it’s a shame he's so depressed and heartbroken," Trump added.



