Hormuz on edge again: US flexes naval power, steps up blockade with Apaches, USS Rushmore

The United States (US) has stepped up maritime blockade operations near the Strait of Hormuz, with warships and aircraft deployed across the region as tensions with Iran escalate.

In a series of posts, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said sailors and Marines aboard the USS Rushmore (LSD 47) were conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea.

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Sailors and Marines aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) conduct blockade operations in the Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/xF6n9ZFkvt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 19, 2026

It added that the USS Pinckney (DDG 91) was patrolling regional waters in support of blockade operations, claiming that "the blockade has completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea."

US forces also deployed the USS New Orleans (LPD 18), where a Marine was seen monitoring shipping during the maritime blockade.

In a separate update on Saturday, CENTCOM said AH-64 Apaches were flying above the Strait of Hormuz during a patrol, April 17, adding that US Army soldiers were "providing a visible presence in support of freedom of navigation."

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AH-64 Apaches fly above the Strait of Hormuz during a patrol, April 17. U.S. Army Soldiers are flying in and around the strait providing a visible presence in support of freedom of navigation. pic.twitter.com/6K6cuCoqq2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 18, 2026

Another post said the USS Canberra (LCS 30) was patrolling the Arabian Sea. "Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around," it said, adding that American forces were enforcing restrictions on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

The military build-up comes as Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would continue to block transit through the waterway as long as the US blockade remains in place.

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Tehran's reversal came after Trump said the blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including on its nuclear programme.

Iran had briefly reopened the strait to commercial shipping on Friday, after a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon appeared to hold.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil, and renewed disruption risks tightening global supply and pushing prices higher.

Despite the escalation in Hormuz, Pakistani officials say the United States and Iran are moving closer to a deal ahead of an April 22 ceasefire deadline.