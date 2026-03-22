Iran's all-powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened that it will "completely close" the Strait of Hormuz if the US targets Iranian energy infrastructure.

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In a statement broadcast by Iranian media, the IRGC said the strategic waterway would be shut if Iranian power plants are attacked, raising the stakes in a standoff centred on one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

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IRGC's spokesperson said that Hormuz will be completely closed until power plants are rebuilt. Also, he added, all Israeli energy infrastructure will be targeted. "Power plants of countries in the region with US bases will become LEGITIMATE targets."

The warning comes a day after US President Donald Trump's ultimatum on Saturday that Tehran must ensure the strait is fully open or face military action.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.

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However, Tehran signalled even stronger retaliation if such strikes take place.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said infrastructure across the Gulf could be targeted in response. In a post on X, he said vital infrastructure, energy and oil facilities throughout the region would be considered "legitimate targets," and warned that the price of oil would rise "for a long time."

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and carries a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Iran has nearly closed the Strait, allowing certain ships on certain conditions.

Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization, said in an interview that the strait is open to all shipping except vessels linked to the US, Israel, and their allies. Mousavi said ships not belonging to "Iran's enemies" could transit the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran.