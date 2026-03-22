Hormuz open, but not for enemies: Iran responds after Trump's 48-hour warning

Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping, but warned that vessels linked to what it describes as "Iran’s enemies" may be denied passage, Reuters reported on Sunday.

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Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization, said in an interview that the strait is open to all shipping except vessels associated with adversaries. The comments, published by China's Xinhua news agency, came as tensions escalated following warnings from the United States.

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Mousavi said ships not belonging to "Iran's enemies" could transit the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran, adding that Iran would continue working with the IMO to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf.

"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," he said, attributing the situation in the strait to Israeli and US actions, which he described as being "at the 'root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz'."

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean, carries around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Attacks on commercial vessels and the threat of further escalation have effectively halted most tanker traffic, forcing producers to cut output as shipments struggle to move through the narrow passage.

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US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Iran would be given 48 hours to ensure the strait was fully open or face new strikes. He said the US would target "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

Iran, in turn, warned that any attacks on its energy infrastructure would trigger retaliation against U.S. and Israeli assets in the region, including information technology and desalination facilities, according to statements carried by state media.

Iranian officials have also indicated that passage through the strait continues for certain destinations, with ships heading to China and other Asian markets already receiving approval.