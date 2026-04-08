Hormuz traffic crawls back, but Iran-linked ships dominate key oil route

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is showing early signs of recovery after weeks of disruption, but vessels linked to Iran continue to dominate movement through the critical energy corridor, according to the latest shipping data.

Fresh data from Lloyd's List Intelligence shows that vessel movement through the strait - the world's most important oil chokepoint - has gradually picked up since early March, even as overall traffic remains below normal levels.

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Iran-linked ships take the lead

Of the total vessels transiting the strait in recent weeks, nearly 79% were linked to Iran, while only 21% belonged to other operators, underlining Tehran's growing control over maritime activity in the region.

The data also shows a split in traffic direction, with 162 ships moving eastbound towards the Gulf of Oman and 78 ships heading westbound into the Persian Gulf.

In total, around 240 vessels were tracked, including 160 ships operating with AIS tracking systems on, while 80 ships were moving with AIS turned off, indicating possible attempts to avoid monitoring.

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Gradual recovery after a sharp disruption

Shipping activity, which had slowed significantly after the conflict escalated on February 28, is now inching upward. Weekly vessel counts rose from 39 ships in early March to 72 ships by the end of the month, suggesting a cautious return of traffic.

Between March 2 and 8, a total of 39 ships transited the strait. This dipped slightly to 36 ships during March 9–15 and remained unchanged at 36 in the March 16–22 period. However, traffic picked up to 57 during March 23-29, and 72 between March 30 and April 5.

Different vessel types are also returning to the route. Bulk carriers (87) and crude oil tankers (60) accounted for the largest share, followed by product tankers (49), gas carriers (34), and container ships (28).

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In peacetime, about 120–130 ships were crossing the Strait of Hormuz each day.

A vital global energy lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically critical maritime passages in the world. At its narrowest point, it is just about 33 km wide, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean. It serves as the primary export route for major oil and gas producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

There is no equally efficient alternative route for most of this energy flow. Roughly 20–25% of the world's seaborne oil and about one-fifth of global LNG shipments pass through the strait each year, amounting to nearly 17–20 million barrels of oil per day.