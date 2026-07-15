Hormuz will be closed till the end of America’s evil deeds: IRGC amid escalating conflict

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed till the end of “America’s evil deeds”. “The operation to confront the warriors in kind continues and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the end of America's evil deeds,” said IRGC.

The IRGC carried out attacks on weapons storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated sharply. The latest incidents coincided with fresh US airstrikes, a renewed American naval blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas, and new sanctions targeting a shipping network that Washington says helps Tehran evade restrictions on oil sales and other activities.

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“The American enemy, who had been attacking our bases the previous nights under the pretext of hitting offending ships, last night, when no ship dared to violate or accompany the United States and naturally there were no hits, targeted a number of coastal bases and points in the southern provinces of the country with cruise missiles and fighter bombs from its fighter jets to hide its defeat and inability, which the powerful warriors of Islam punished and suppressed the invaders with crushing responses,” said IRGC, that they were carrying out the fourth wave of Operation Nasr 2. They said KJL, the main center of the US military's preparation and support in West Asia in Kuwait, was set on fire and destroyed.

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The Iranian military launched drone attacks on US positions at Jordan's Azraq Air Base early on Wednesday. Iranian state media reported fresh US strikes near Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, all close to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States was ready to expand its military campaign unless Iran returned to negotiations. He warned that American forces could target power plants and bridges. US Central Command launched another round of strikes on military targets inside Iran. The operation aimed to destroy Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. These strikes followed a larger operation days earlier against missile sites, drone facilities, coastal defence systems, and maritime assets across southern Iran.

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The renewed naval blockade came into effect at 20:00 GMT and targeted vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports. Trump said the Strait of Hormuz remained open to international shipping, except for Iranian vessels. The US has more than 20 Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft deployed across the region.

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Trump also confirmed the resumption of the US blockade on Iranian ports and coastal areas after it was lifted under last month's agreement.