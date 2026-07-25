Houthis target Saudi Aramco sites in Jizan and Yanbu as Red Sea tensions take a new turn 

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu, opening a new flashpoint in an already volatile Middle East crisis. The strikes came days after the group threatened retaliation against Riyadh and claimed attacks on Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea, while regional powers continue to trade blows amid the widening conflict.

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Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sare said the group carried out operations targeting the oil facilities, though Saudi Arabia has not yet confirmed the strikes. Videos shared on social media showed black smoke rising from the Aramco refinery in Jizan, indicating a possible hit on the facility.

Saudi authorities had earlier issued brief warnings to residents in Jizan and Yanbu after the Houthis vowed retaliation following Saudi strikes on rebel positions. Greek security sources said Saudi air defence systems intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen towards Yanbu’s oil refineries.

The latest attacks follow a sharp escalation after the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia, a US ally, of intensifying the conflict by striking military targets on July 24. The rebels had earlier announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and claimed responsibility for attacks on two Saudi ships in the Red Sea, with Riyadh confirming one of the incidents.

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The Saudi-backed Yemeni government has also entered the latest phase of fighting, carrying out air strikes on Houthi missile and drone launch sites as well as weapons depots in Marib and al-Jawf provinces, according to military officials.

The flare-up adds another layer to a broader regional crisis that has followed US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in February and Iran’s parallel blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, a key route for global energy supplies, has become a focal point of tensions that have already fuelled economic uncertainty and inflation concerns.

The escalation came as US President Donald Trump said Washington was holding back from a major operation against Iran as talks continued.

"We are talking to them," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

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"I think they're being serious. I think … they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there."

On the possible outcome of the Iran conflict, Trump said Washington could either continue military action or pursue a negotiated settlement.

"We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go," Mr Trump said.

He added that Iran approaching nuclear weapons capability would remain a red line. Trump also said he believed Russia and China were not supplying weapons to Iran, despite reports suggesting both countries were sharing intelligence with Tehran.

"I don't think they'd want to have me disappointed," Mr Trump told reporters.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Kyrgyzstan and called for a memorandum of understanding to ease tensions in the Middle East and Gulf region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.