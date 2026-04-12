'If China does that...': Trump warns Beijing over reports of arms shipments to Iran

US President Donald Trump has warned China of "big problems" if it supplies weapons to Iran, following intelligence reports suggesting Beijing may be preparing to send air defence systems. "If China does that, China is going to have big problems," Trump said while speaking to reporters.

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The warning comes after CNN reported that US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within weeks.

The report said such a move would be seen as provocative, particularly after Beijing said it helped broker a fragile ceasefire that paused the conflict between Iran and the United States earlier this week.

It also said Iran may be using the ceasefire period to replenish weapons systems with support from foreign partners.

According to the report, there are indications that China could route shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

China has denied the claims. A spokesperson for its embassy in Washington said, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

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The spokesperson added, "As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions."

Trump is due to visit China next month for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have collapsed without an agreement.