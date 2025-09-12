Indian man beheading: Fundraiser for Nagamallaiah’s funeral, son’s education cost makes nearly $50k within hours

A fundraiser, organised by the friends of the Nagamallaiah family, has nearly reached its goal of $50,000 within hours. The horrifying beheading of Chandramouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah at a US motel made headlines on Friday. Nagamallaiah was decapitated by Cuban national, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, with a machete. The accused has since been arrested and has admitted to the horrifying murder.

The fundraiser aims to raise $50,000 for Nagamallaiah’s family that includes his wife, Nisha, and son, Gaurav. So far, at the time of drafting this article, 619 donations had accumulated $47,671. The fundraiser has been hosted on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, initiated by Tanmay Patel, who has identified himself as the family’s friend, stated: “I felt compelled to set up this GoFundMe to help ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time and to ensure Gaurav has the support he needs as he begins his college journey. All funds raised will go directly to Nisha and Gaurav to cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and Gaurav’s education.”

The money will go into covering the funeral and memorial expenses, helping Nisha and Gaurav with the immediate living and household costs, as well as supporting Gaurav’s college education and future.

‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah was described as a “loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew him”. His 18-year-old son had just graduated high school and was preparing to begin college this fall. The fundraiser stated that Gaurav wants to pursue hospitality management, “inspired by his father’s hard work and generosity”.

According to Fox 4 News, which accessed the arrest affidavit, Nagamallaiah, who has been reported as the motel owner at Downtown Suites, had asked Cobos-Martinez and a female colleague not to use a broken washing machine while they were cleaning a room at the motel. Cobos-Martinez became angry when Nagamallaiah approached the female colleague to deliver the message instead of addressing him directly, as she was acting as a translator. Cobos-Martinez then left the room, pulled out a machete, and attacked Nagamallaiah. The victim ran through the motel to the parking lot to escape. Despite his screams for help, Cobos-Martinez chased and attacked him. Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, who were at the front office, heard the screams and tried to intervene but were pushed away by the attacker.

Cobos-Martinez repeatedly hacked at Nagamallaiah and decapitated him. CCTV footage showed the suspect kicking the victim’s head twice before carrying it to a dumpster.