Indonesia earthquake: Magnitude 7.7 Quake strikes Flores, 2 dead; tsunami warning issued

Authorities urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to immediately move to higher ground. Several aftershocks were recorded after the main tremor, while shaking was felt across large parts of Flores. Initial reports pointed to damage to homes and public facilities, although officials had not yet released a comprehensive assessment of the destruction.

Television footage showed patients being moved out of several hospitals as a precaution. Medical workers also shifted essential equipment, including hospital beds, IV stands and oxygen cylinders, outside buildings and set up temporary treatment areas.

Advertisement

Tsunami warning issued, later lifted

Following the earthquake, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning covering parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi.

Residents were told to stay away from beaches and riverbanks and evacuate to higher ground. Indonesia’s national disaster agency, BNPB, urged communities along the northern and southern coasts of Flores and nearby islands to carry out immediate self-evacuation.

Abdul Muhari, an official at the national disaster agency, advised residents to move more than two kilometres inland or to hilly areas more than 10 metres above sea level.

The earthquake occurred beneath the sea near Flores, prompting authorities to closely monitor coastal tide gauges for abnormal sea-level changes. The tsunami warning was subsequently lifted after monitoring showed no significant changes that posed a threat to coastal communities.

Advertisement

Residents describe panic

Residents described intense shaking and widespread panic following the earthquake.

Speaking to AFP, Maumere resident Lukas Lotar said, “Suddenly it started to shake, and I panicked.” He added that patients fled a hospital and that he saw cracks in some walls.

Yohanes Babo, a 56-year-old resident of Nagekeo, was at a market when the earthquake struck. “The shaking was strong. Thankfully, we were already outside the house,” he said.

“People were panicking, running here and there. We're evacuating for the time being... and trying to get to the hills,” Babo said, adding that his family was safe and no one had been injured.

Authorities continued to assess the damage and monitor the situation following the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.

(With agency inputs)