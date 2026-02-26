Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment: Newly released images raise fresh questions

Photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment have resurfaced, offering a rare and unsettling glimpse into a property French authorities believe may have been central to alleged sexual abuse and trafficking activities. The images, published by French daily Le Parisien, show the interiors of the late financier's 18-room residence on Avenue Foch, one of the city's most prestigious addresses.

Investigators suspect that several crimes may have taken place at the apartment, which Epstein purchased in 2001. The release of the photographs comes amid renewed legal action and fresh investigations in France tied to the wider Epstein network.

Lavish interiors with disturbing themes

The apartment's decor appears theatrical and unconventional, dominated by intense shades of red, orange and pink. Walls were reportedly lined with framed photographs of nude or semi-nude young women, while a massage room, sauna and gym were also visible in the images.

Drawers containing sex toys and a massage table have raised further concerns among investigators examining the property's possible use. Some photographs also show Epstein in intimate settings with women.

Beyond this, the residence featured elaborate themed rooms, including a space decorated with dragon motifs described as a "Chinese room," along with a red leather study and richly furnished living areas.

Animal decor and unusual design elements

Images also reveal striking and, at times, unsettling decorative elements throughout the apartment. These include a rotunda overlooking the Arc de Triomphe, furnished with a bearskin rug, antelope horns and preserved animal figures such as a stuffed elephant calf and a vulture. Furniture covered in faux tiger skins was also reportedly present.

Authorities believe the elaborate interiors may provide contextual clues about the nature of gatherings and activities hosted at the residence.

Links to alleged crimes and associates

French investigators have long examined the apartment in connection with allegations involving Epstein's close associate, modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel had been accused of rape and trafficking minors and was awaiting trial when he was found dead in his Paris prison cell. French authorities said his death was a suicide.

The property itself has been referenced in earlier police investigations into alleged assaults said to have occurred there.

Fresh investigations opened in France

The resurfacing of the images coincides with renewed legal action after the release of extensive documents linked to Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice. French authorities have opened two separate inquiries one focused on suspected human trafficking and another examining potential financial crimes, including money laundering, corruption and tax violations.

Paris chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau said investigators will rely on publicly available material as well as complaints from child protection groups as they attempt to build a broader understanding of the case.