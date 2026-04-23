Internet the next collateral? Iranian media flags new risk at Hormuz

West Asia war: A warning from Iran-linked media has brought attention to what could bring the world as we know now to a standstill. If the report is something to go by, the region's invisible infrastructure could bring in the next major disruption in the Gulf: Internet.

A report by Tasnim News Agency has highlighted the vulnerability of undersea data cables in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any disruption could affect connectivity across the region.

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The report noted, "Simultaneous damage to several major cables – whether through accidents or deliberate action – could trigger severe outages across the Persian Gulf." The Strait of Hormuz, already a critical artery for global energy supplies, is argued to be equally vital for digital infrastructure.

Multiple major submarine cable systems, including FALCON, AAE-1, TGN-Gulf, and SEA-ME-WE, pass through or near this narrow stretch of water, carrying most of the internet traffic that powers banking, cloud services, and communications across Gulf countries.

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The concentration of these cables in a tight corridor makes the region particularly vulnerable. Countries like the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are heavily dependent on these routes, far more than Iran, the report suggested.

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This concern is not purely theoretical; in 2024 and 2025, several undersea cables in the Red Sea were damaged during regional tensions, slowing internet speeds and disrupting services across multiple countries. Repairs took months, partly due to restricted access to the area.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps indicated that critical digital infrastructure in the Persian Gulf could be targeted. The key undersea internet cables are critical for global data traffic. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also threatened such infrastructure in the past, raising fears that undersea cables could become targets in wider conflicts.

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Already Iranian drone strikes targeted facilities linked to Amazon Web Services in the UAE and Bahrain. While details remain limited, these incidents underline how digital infrastructure is increasingly part of the conflict landscape.

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Undersea cables are difficult to monitor and even harder to protect. A single cut can reroute massive volumes of data, slow down financial systems, and disrupt communication networks across borders. In a high-tension environment, even accidental damage could have outsized consequences. For now, there is no confirmed threat, but the warning has sharpened the focus on a part of the region's infrastructure that is rarely visible yet essential to everyday life.

