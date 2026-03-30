Iran allowed 20 big boats of oil to pass through Hormuz as a sign of respect to us: Trump

President Donald Trump said Iran has allowed 20 “big boats” of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a tribute to the US to show their willingness to negotiate. Trump, speaking onboard Air Force One, said they are negotiating with Iran “directly and indirectly”.

“As you know, they agreed to send eight boats two days ago, and they added another two. So, that’s 10 boats. So, today they gave us as a tribute…I don’t know, I can’t describe it exactly…I think out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil, big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait. That’s taking place starting tomorrow morning over the next couple of days. I would only say that we are doing extremely well in negotiations,” said Trump.

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Trump also added that they can never know it from Iran’s end, and that they negotiate but then they have to “blow them up”. He also said the Iran Nuclear Deal with the US was the “dumbest deal” they had ever done.

The US President had claimed last week that Iran allowed eight Pakistani-flagged boats to travel through Hormuz, along with two others. He had said then too that it was Iran demonstrating its willingness to negotiate with the US. Pakistani deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar spoke about the gesture that was aimed at preventing further rise in oil prices.

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Trump had earlier stated that Iran agreed to most of the US’ demands in the 15-point proposal to end the war. Iran is yet to formally respond to the offer. Trump had said that Iran was going to do everything that the US wanted them to do, and they could then maybe have a great country. But if they didn’t agree to the US, they were not going to have a country, he said.

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