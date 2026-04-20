'Iran and Al-Qaeda are no different': US senator rules out JCPOA-style deal before Islamabad talks

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday urged President Donald Trump to take control of the Strait of Hormuz and ruled out any return to a nuclear deal similar to the 2015 agreement.

Must Read: US-Iran Ceasefire expires April 22: Tehran to skip Islamabad talks round two, calls US demands 'childish'

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Graham backed the ongoing blockade, saying it was "crushing the Iranian economy" and described recent actions by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as "a sign of desperation."

"Mr. President: take control of the Strait of Hormuz and keep the blockade in place. Then you will truly have all the cards," he wrote on X.

Graham also hardened his stance on Iran's nuclear programme, drawing a direct comparison with extremist groups. "As to enrichment, if you thought it would be a bad idea to recognize that al Qaeda has a right to enrich even with a moratorium, you’d be right. The Iranian regime and al Qaeda are no different. They have the same goals."

The brilliant blockade is crushing the Iranian economy. The IRGC attack on international shipping is a sign of desperation.



Mr. President: take control of the Strait of Hormuz and keep the blockade in place. Then you will truly have all the cards.



As to enrichment, if you… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 19, 2026

"This terrorist regime with American blood on its hands has no right to enrich, period. They cheat and lie. No JCPOA-like deal on President Trump’s watch," he added.

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Graham's remarks came hours after Trump warned Iran to strike a deal or face sweeping military action. In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!” he wrote, adding that shots were aimed at “a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom."

Trump said US representatives would travel to Islamabad for negotiations. "They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," he said, referring to a likely second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

He also claimed that Iran's move to close the strait was counterproductive. "Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it… they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing."

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Escalating his warning, Trump said: "We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Ahead of the Islamabad talks, Washington has signaled a hardening position on both Iran's nuclear programme and its actions in key shipping lanes.