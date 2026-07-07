Iran attacks ships in Strait of Hormuz; two vessels hit by missiles, says US

Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired at least two missiles at commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, damaging two vessels, according to Axios, which cited two US officials. No casualties were reported. The attacks have raised concerns about the memorandum of understanding signed less than three weeks ago, under which Iran agreed to halt attacks in the strait.

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The incidents followed the expiration of a Qatar-facilitated one-week agreement between the US and Iran to halt attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Indirect talks between the two sides in Doha last week ended without significant progress. The US is likely to respond with strikes against Iranian targets, the report stated.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said early Tuesday that a tanker travelling south near Oman along the Strait of Hormuz coast was hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire. The British military stated the tanker was struck near Limah, Oman, with the projectile hitting the port side as it moved south towards the Gulf of Oman.

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A US official said a second commercial vessel was also hit by an Iranian missile. Both vessels suffered significant damage but no casualties. The British military reported no environmental impact and said authorities are investigating the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Iran is suspected of attacking at least two other vessels in the strait near Oman in recent days. One of the vessels is Al Rekayyat, a liquefied natural gas tanker owned by Nakilat, Qatar's LNG shipping arm, according to the Wall Street Journal. The ship was hit on the port side near the engine room.

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The Wall Street Journal quoted a recording from the vessel reporting an engine room fire and heavy smoke. The crew was safe and gathered on the starboard side. The vessel was at the mouth of the strait in the Gulf of Oman when attacked.

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President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran showed defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Over the weekend, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned ships via maritime radio that their missiles and drones were ready to fire.