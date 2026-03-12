Iran denies laying mines in Hormuz, warns nations backing 'aggression' won't get safe passage

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi denied on Thursday that Iran was laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Some countries have already talked to us about passing the Strait, and we have cooperated with them," the Deputy FM was quoted as saying by AFP. "As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

Takht-Ravanchi's remarks come days after the US said it had struck multiple Iranian vessels, including 16 minelaying vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

While the Deputy FM denied mining in Hormuz, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said the reports had become "clearer and clearer that the Iranians may have started mining in the strait."

Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence and OSINT expert, said at least 18 vessels have been targeted in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil and gas trade, and has only allowed Chinese vessels through, according to multiple reports. The closure has stranded many ships, with reports of around 20,000 seafarers remaining stuck in the Persian Gulf.

The BBC reported that at least eight seafarers have died since the conflict escalated, and three more remain unaccounted for after an attack on a Thai-flagged bulk carrier, the Mayuree Naree, in the Gulf.

In his first address as Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the Strait would remain closed. He said Iran will continue its attacks on Gulf Arab neighbors and will use the closure of the Strait as leverage against the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, India is in talks with Tehran to secure the safe passage of more than 20 oil tankers through the Hormuz. Of the tankers involved in the discussions, 10 are carrying LPG, while five are transporting crude oil, Bloomberg reported.

