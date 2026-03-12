Iran has three conditions to end the war with US-Israel, to commit to peace in the region

Iran has three conditions to end the war with US-Israel. This comes amid Iran’s skepticism over Washington’s intentions. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he spoke to leaders of Russia and Pakistan to commit to peace in the region.

Listing three conditions, Pezeshkian said the only way to end the war, which he said was ignited by the “Zionist regime and the US” was this:

Advertisement

Related Articles

By recognising Iran’s legitimate rights

By paying reparations to Iran

With firm guarantees against future aggression

Tehran officials have said that years of confrontation and the current war have eroded trust in negotiations with the US.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump boasted of winning the war but added that they would stay in the fight to finish the job. "You never like to say too ⁠early you won. We won. In ​the first hour it was over,” said Trump in a rally in Hebron, Kentucky.

He claimed that the US knocked out 58 Iranian naval ships, and stated that the US military significantly ‌degraded ⁠Iran's military. "We don't want to leave early do we?" Trump ​said. "We ​got to ⁠finish the job…We don't want to go ⁠back ​every two years," he ​said, adding that US "virtually destroyed ​Iran”.

Advertisement

The US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28 have destroyed over 16,000 residential units, according to state media. Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, reported that civilian deaths from these strikes have reached 1,348.

Meanwhile, India joined more than 130 countries in co-sponsoring a Bahrain-led resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the strike. The resolution had 135 co-sponsors, including Australia, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The 15-member Security Council, chaired by the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday. Thirteen members voted in favour, while China and Russia abstained.

The resolution condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. It stated that such acts breach international law and pose a serious threat to international peace and security. It also demanded an immediate end to all attacks by Tehran and denounced its threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The co-sponsors reaffirmed their commitment to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The resolution declared that Iran's attacks are a serious violation of international law and a significant threat to international stability.

