Iran launches drone attacks on US ships after America seized Iranian vessel near Hormuz: Report

Iranian forces have launched drone attacks on US military vessels in the Sea of Oman following the seizure of an Iranian commercial ship by American troops, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency. This marks a significant escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington amid a fragile ceasefire in the region.

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The drone strikes were reportedly a direct response to the US action against an Iranian-flagged vessel. The report did not specify the scale of the strikes, the number of drones used, or any damage inflicted on US assets.

On Sunday, the US announced it had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach its blockade, prompting Iran to vow retaliation. Moreover, Iran declared it would not engage in a second round of negotiations that the US hoped to initiate before the ceasefire expires on Tuesday. The blockade, which has contributed to rising global oil prices, may continue.

The US has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has intermittently imposed its own blockade on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

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The US military confirmed firing on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship en route to Iran's Bandar Abbas port. President Trump stated on social media, "We have full custody of their ship and are examining its contents."

Iran's military said the ship was travelling from China. A military spokesperson warned that Iran's armed forces would soon retaliate against what it called US military piracy, as reported by state media.

Iran's First Vice President, Mohammadreza Aref, commented on social media, "One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others. The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all or the risk of significant costs for everyone."

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Trump had previously threatened to destroy infrastructure in Iran if Tehran rejected his terms, continuing a pattern of threats throughout the conflict.

In response, Iran warned that an attack on its civilian infrastructure by the US would result in strikes on power stations and desalination plants of Gulf Arab neighbours.