Iran may transfer enriched uranium to third country: What US is demanding in proposed nuclear deal

The framework also proposes an independent verification mechanism to assess compliance before each phase of implementation, ensuring that neither side makes significant concessions without confirmation that the other has fulfilled its commitments.

Why is Iran's enriched uranium stockpile a concern?

Uranium enrichment is a process through which the concentration of the uranium-235 isotope is increased. While low-enriched uranium can be used as fuel for civilian nuclear power generation, highly enriched uranium can bring a country significantly closer to producing weapons-grade material.

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Uranium enriched to around 3-5% is generally used in commercial nuclear power reactors, while enrichment to 20% is considered highly enriched uranium. Uranium enriched to 60% is much closer to the approximately 90% concentration generally associated with weapons-grade material.

The concern surrounding Iran's nuclear programme stems from its accumulation of uranium enriched to 60%. Although enrichment to this level does not automatically mean that a country has developed a nuclear weapon, it substantially reduces the technical work required to reach weapons-grade enrichment.

The United States has long sought restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities to prevent Tehran from acquiring the capability to develop nuclear weapons. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes.

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Transfer versus reducing enrichment: What is the difference?

The reported draft offers two possible approaches to addressing the stockpile.

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Under the first option, Iran would transfer its highly enriched uranium to an agreed third country. This would physically remove the material from Iranian territory, reducing the risk of it being further enriched or diverted.

Under the second option, Iran would reduce the enrichment level of its existing stockpile. This would involve diluting the uranium so that its concentration falls to a lower level, making it less suitable for rapid further enrichment towards weapons-grade material.

Both approaches seek to reduce proliferation risks, but they differ in implementation, verification requirements and the degree of control Iran would retain over its nuclear material.

Will Iran accept the conditions?

The proposed framework envisages reciprocal concessions, with US sanctions relief linked to Iran's compliance. Independent verification would establish whether both sides have fulfilled their obligations before moving to subsequent phases.

The draft also proposes a dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor countries to address delays or violations and prevent renewed military escalation. China could potentially act as a guarantor of the agreement.

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However, the framework remains a preliminary proposal, not an agreed settlement. Iran's willingness to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile, accept restrictions on enrichment and submit to verification will be critical to determining whether the diplomatic initiative can translate into a lasting agreement.

(With ANI inputs)

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