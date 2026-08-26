Iran, Oman discuss temporary corridor through Hormuz, to clear it of mines

MUST READ | Escalating Hormuz crisis: Boris Johnson sees India as key to US exit strategy in Iran

Trump said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran had been warned any ship or boat placing new mines would be destroyed. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was monitoring every square inch of the strait, a key waterway in the global energy supply chain. He added that there was a zero tolerance policy on mine placement in full force.

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The US and Iran have not conducted airstrikes on each other's militaries for weeks, but attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have continued. An oil tanker was struck on Tuesday by an unidentified projectile and disabled about 9 nautical miles north-east of Oman's Ash Shishah, at the entrance to the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

DON'T MISS | Trump doubles down on Hormuz claim, shares map calling strait 'NEW US Territory'

Oil transits through the strait were at 5 million barrels per day on Monday, provisional data from shiptracker Vortexa showed, down from more than 20 million per day before the war, or about one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

Despite the tensions, the US is beginning to send personnel back to some diplomatic missions in the Middle East that were evacuated or downsized amid tensions with Iran, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move suggests Washington sees a lower risk of the conflict with Iran escalating in the near term, though some embassies will initially operate below full capacity.

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MUST READ | 'No talks scheduled': US-Iran ceasefire expires as Trump rejects talk; Tehran keeps Hormuz shut

Earlier this week, the United States threatened to punish countries that continue to do business with Iran to hobble its economy but said it would not impose penalties immediately.