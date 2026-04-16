Iran proposed allowing ships to navigate through the Omani side of Hormuz: Report

West Asia war: Iran may consider allowing ships to navigate freely through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz without the risk of attack, according to proposals offered during negotiations with the United States. This move aims to prevent renewed conflict, a source familiar with the matter said.

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According to a report in Reuters that quoted a source, Iran might allow ships to use the Omani side of the narrow strait without interference. It is unclear if Iran would remove any mines or allow all ships, including those linked to Israel, to pass freely.

The success of the proposal depends on whether Washington is ready to meet Tehran's conditions, which are central to resolving issues around the Strait of Hormuz. Neither the White House nor Iran's Foreign Ministry has commented yet.

A Western security source said the proposal to let ships pass through Omani waters without restrictions is under consideration, but it is not known if Washington has responded, as per the report.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway 34 km wide between Iran and Oman. It is a vital passage from the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and a main route for energy supplies from the Middle East, as well as other goods like fertilisers.

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The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has disrupted global oil and gas supplies. Iran's obstruction of traffic through the strait affects about 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

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Since the war began on February 28, hundreds of tankers and vessels, along with 20,000 seafarers, have been stranded in the Gulf. A two-week ceasefire started on April 8, and US President Donald Trump recently said the conflict was nearing its end. However, control over the Strait of Hormuz remains a key issue in talks.

This proposal would be Iran's first clear step away from more aggressive ideas recently suggested, such as charging ships for passage and claiming sovereignty over the strait. These actions were seen by the global shipping industry as unprecedented and against maritime conventions.

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Member nations of the UN's International Maritime Organization, meeting in London this week, have opposed Iran's idea of imposing a toll on ships using the strait. The IMO warned this would "set a dangerous precedent."

Iran's proposal would also mark the first move towards restoring the customary sailing status through the strait, which has been in place for decades despite Iran's occasional seizures of ships.

The two-way traffic separation scheme, adopted by the U.N.'s shipping agency in 1968 with regional agreement, established the current ship routing system dividing corridors through Iranian and Omani waters.

On Monday, the US imposed a blockade on oil ships leaving Iranian ports. Shipping activity has remained subdued since February 28.