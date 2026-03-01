Iran state TV confirms Supreme Leader Khamenei dead; daughter and grandchild also killed in strikes

Iranian state television has confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, in what appears to be the most dramatic escalation yet in the ongoing conflict.

The announcement was followed by claims from Fars News Agency - affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - that members of Khamenei's family were also killed in the attacks.

Iranian officials have not yet issued a formal statement detailing the circumstances of Khamenei's death. However, Fars, quoting "informed sources" in the Supreme Leader's office, reported that his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild were killed.

The agency added that "it has been said that one of Khamenei's daughters-in-law has been killed" as well. Earlier reports circulating about the deaths of family members had been denied, but the latest account cites sources within the leadership office.

Confirmation of Khamenei's death also came from US President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

Trump said Khamenei was unable to avoid American "Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems, and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do."

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us," the US President said.

Trump added a warning to Iranian forces: "As I said last night, “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!” Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves."

He said the heavy and pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, "as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"