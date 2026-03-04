Iran strikes US military communication infra in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE: Report

Iranian strikes conducted over the weekend reportedly damaged communication structures and radar systems on at least seven US sites, stated a report. The attacks come after US-Israel struck Iran, leading to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The structures that have been damaged included radars used to track incoming missiles, satellite dishes and radomes – waterproof covers that protect sensitive, long-distance communication equipment.

According to a New York Times report – that assessed the satellite imagery and verified videos – despite the difficulty to ascertain which exact systems were damaged, it appeared that Iran was targeting to disrupt the US military's ability to communicate and coordinate.

As per the report, these strikes took place in military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In Bahrain, the one-way attack drone struck down a randome in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Images from the following day showed that at least one other randome was destroyed. The two structures demolished were AN/GSC-52B SATCOM terminals, key for high-capacity and near real-time communication, the report added.

In Qatar, a tent surrounded by satellite dishes was destroyed in Al Udeid Air Base, the largest base in the Middle East, accommodating thousands of troops across a 6-mile wide area.

At least three randomes were destroyed in Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, the report said. Moreover, at least six buildings or structures adjacent to satellite communications infrastructure were destroyed in Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base on Sunday. The same area was hit again, and two additional buildings were destroyed.

The IRGC announced that the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was targeted with missiles and drones. Subsequent satellite images showed that the base was largely destroyed.

Several structures at a military installation outside Al Ruwais in the United Arab Emirates were destroyed. Satellite imagery showed tightly clustered buildings and tents within a compound were heavily damaged. The base was struck again in the same general area.

Separately, another report in The Times, stated that American facilities in Dubai, Iraq and Kuwait were damaged in the weekend strikes.

