Iran threatens to hit US energy infrastructure after Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ power plants

A fresh warning from Iran’s military has sharpened tensions in the region, signalling that any strike on its energy network could trigger a wider retaliation targeting US-linked infrastructure.

“Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency, reported by AFP.

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The statement comes hours after US President Donald Trump threatened direct action against Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours.

Iranian media, citing the Unified Combatant Command of the Iranian Armed Forces, said any attack on Iran’s fuel and energy facilities would be met with strikes on US energy infrastructure across the region.

Trump's 48-hour ultimatum

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, outlined the US position in explicit terms.

“If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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At the same time, US Central Command said its objectives remain unchanged.

“U.S. forces remain centered on very clear military objectives in eliminating Iran's ability to project power against Americans, and against its neighbors,” it said.

Conflict widens as long-range missiles are deployed

The military dimension of the conflict is also shifting. Israeli officials said Iran has used long-range ballistic missiles for the first time since the war began.

Eyal Zamir said Iran launched two 4,000-km-range ballistic missiles at the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia. The Israeli military described it as the “first time” Iran had used such long-range missiles since the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28.

“These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals: Berlin, Paris and Rome are all within direct threat range,” Zamir said.

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Iranian media also reported strikes by US and Israeli forces on the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan Natanz enrichment complex earlier in the day.