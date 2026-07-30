Iran wants to bulk up its defence amid war with the US, Israel. China lends a helping hand

The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company acting as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier, the sources added.

MUST READ | Brief pause ends: US hits Iran again after ballistic missile attack on American troops in Jordan

China's foreign ministry denied the reports, stating that the relevant reports are completely groundless and that China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict.

The planned acquisition is one of Tehran's largest known efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences since the outbreak of the war with the US and Israel, which revealed weaknesses in Iran's ability to protect military facilities and strategic infrastructure.

According to the sources, the initial deliveries are expected to be transported by air from Urumqi in western China before transiting through Pakistan into Iran. However, they did not specify whether the final leg of the journey would be by air or road.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | US-Iran war: Red Sea shipping traffic falls, Hormuz traffic remains low amid security concerns

Pakistan's military media wing, ISPR, rejected reports of its involvement, calling speculation that Pakistan was facilitating the transfer of Chinese air-defence weapons to Iran absolutely concocted and false. Pakistan's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The sources noted that although the agreement has been signed, delivery schedules, quantities, and implementation details could still change.

Military experts say portable air-defence systems can be rapidly deployed by small teams and relocated frequently, making them less vulnerable than fixed air-defence batteries. The QW-12 and FN-16 are infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones, providing short-range protection for military installations, energy infrastructure, and other sensitive sites.