US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has called the war in Iran "a gift to the world" and said the US blockade of Iranian shipping will continue "as long as it takes" to accomplish America’s "bold and dangerous" mission to end Iran’s threat to global security.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Pentagon, Hegseth outlined the US position as officials said the blockade has so far turned back 34 ships. However, ship-tracking data shows Iran has still been able to move some of its sanctioned oil.

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Lloyd’s List Intelligence said "a steady flow of shadow fleet traffic" has passed in and out of the Persian Gulf, including 11 tankers with Iranian cargo that have left the Gulf of Oman outside the strait since April 13. Maritime intelligence firm Windward said this week that Iranian traffic continues to flow "via deception".

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According to the details available, Iranians are able to evade the blockade by faking tracking data and by travelling through Pakistani territorial waters.

Press TV quoted Iran's defence ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik as saying: "A significant portion of our missile capability has not been used. The Armed Forces had full control over the skies of the occupied territories until the moment before the ceasefire. The massive presence of the people in the arena, even after the ceasefire, was a social miracle. Over 30 million people registered in the 'Sacrifice' campaign. This is an unparalleled example of popular mobilisation in the world."

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Taking shots at the US, he said that "the enemy" sought to create chaos and insecurity inside Iran, but thanks to the vigilance of the people and the efforts of law enforcement forces, the Basij, and security organisations, the country remains in a secure, stable, and cohesive condition.

He added, "The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's wise and powerful management and has become a control lever for realising the demands of the Iranian nation. So much so that enemy forces in the Sea of Oman have repeatedly retreated in the face of the decisive response of the Armed Forces."

The developments leave the focus on Hegseth’s remarks on the US operation, the continuing attempts to enforce the blockade, and Iran’s assertion that it retains military capability and control in key areas, including the Strait of Hormuz.