Iran war: Two oil tankers, Safesea Vishnu and Zefyros, attacked in Iraqi waters

Explosive-laden boats attacked two fuel tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros, in Gulf waters near Iraq on Wednesday night. Both vessels, loaded in Iraq, caught fire following the attacks, disrupting shipping operations in the area.

According to a report in Reuters, the attacks led to the death of one crew member, with rescue operations ongoing for others reported missing. A port security official confirmed the recovery of a foreign crew member's body, while Iraqi rescue teams continue searching for missing seafarers. It is not yet known which ship the deceased belonged to. The remaining crew of Zefyros were safely evacuated and brought ashore in Oman, according to shipping company sources.

According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, Safesea Transport Group and Safesea Group, both based in the United States, are the commercial and beneficial operators of Safesea Vishnu. Zefyros Trading SA owns Zefyros, with UK-based Cygnus Tankers Limited as the commercial operator and the George & Vassilis Michael family group as the beneficial owner.

The Malta-flagged 50k ton Greek-owned tanker and Marshall Is-flagged 74k ton American-owned tanker is on fire in the anchorage off Iraq. It is suspected the ships were hit by Iranian unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The ships were involved in a ship-to-ship transfer when hit… pic.twitter.com/pBvtfEwNsm — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) March 11, 2026

Shipping through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a fifth of global oil, has slowed since US and Israeli forces began strikes in Iran on February 28. At least 16 ships have been attacked since the conflict escalated, pushing oil prices to their highest levels since 2022.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that any vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz would be targeted. The US Navy has declined near-daily requests from the shipping industry for naval escorts, citing high risks, even as US President Donald Trump had said Washington is ready to provide naval escorts if Iran continues to obstruct the strait.

On Wednesday, the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree was also struck while transiting the strait. Precious Shipping, the Thai-listed operator, reported the vessel was hit by two projectiles of unknown origin, causing a fire and engine room damage. Three crew members are missing and believed trapped in the engine room. The company is working with authorities on rescue efforts. The remaining 20 crew members were safely evacuated and are ashore in Oman.

Iran's Guards claimed the ship was fired upon by Iranian fighters, indicating direct engagement. The Guards have been linked to missile and drone attacks but not direct fire until now.

Additionally, the Japan-flagged ONE Majesty container ship and the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth sustained minor damage from projectiles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, respectively. Both crews were unharmed, and investigations into these incidents are ongoing.