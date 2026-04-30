Iran war, Victory Day ceasefire, Ukraine deal 'close': What Putin and Trump discussed in 90-minute call

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes on Wednesday in what the Kremlin described as a "friendly and businesslike" conversation, covering the Iran war, the Ukraine conflict, a proposed Victory Day ceasefire and the recent shooting at a Washington gala event that targeted Trump himself.

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The breadth of the call signals that both leaders are keeping direct lines open even as their countries navigate a world reshaped by two active conflicts and a fragile ceasefire with Iran.

Putin's sympathy, and his Iran backing

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin opened the conversation by condemning the attempted attack on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and expressing personal support. Putin also backed Trump's decision to extend the Iran ceasefire and shared specific proposals on Iran during the call, though the details were not disclosed.

Ukraine: 'Close' to a deal, but positions remain far apart

On Ukraine, Trump conveyed optimism — suggesting an agreement could be "close." Putin's response was less conciliatory. The Russian president accused Ukraine of resorting to what he described as "terrorist methods" and restated Moscow's position without movement. He also proposed a ceasefire during the Victory Day commemorations in May, a suggestion Trump reportedly received positively.

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The exchange reflects the underlying dynamic: both sides are talking, but the gap between their conditions for peace remains wide.

The White House shooting that prompted Putin's call of concern

The call came days after a serious security breach at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, arrived at the Washington hotel armed with guns and knives and attempted to force his way into the event. Shots were fired as security intervened. Trump was escorted off the stage while attendees took cover. Allen was taken into custody and now faces federal charges.

Officials said Allen had crossed multiple states before arriving in Washington and had managed to check into the hotel hosting the event, raising significant questions about the security protocols surrounding one of Washington's most high-profile annual gatherings.

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The Iran war: Where things stand

The conflict was triggered on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders. Iran's retaliation drew the wider Gulf region into the confrontation.

More than five weeks of sustained bombardment have targeted thousands of industrial units across Iran, inflicting significant damage on the country's manufacturing base. Economic conditions are deteriorating sharply, with inflation surging and fears of large-scale job losses mounting.

Trump extended the existing two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely last week, giving Tehran additional time to arrive at a unified negotiating position, a decision made just hours before the truce was due to expire. Earlier diplomatic efforts have yielded little: the first round of US-Iran talks, held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, ended without a breakthrough.

The two leaders also discussed the potential for future economic and energy cooperation between their countries, a signal that, despite the noise of current conflicts, both sides are keeping longer-term strategic channels open.