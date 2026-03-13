Iran won’t close Strait of Hormuz but ships must coordinate with the navy to pass

Iran war: The Strait of Hormuz won’t be shut but ships must coordinate with the Iranian navy to pass through the waterway. Tehran spoke about the strait on two different occasions.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said on Thursday that it was not going to close the strait but added that it was Iran’s right to preserve the security of the key shipping route. Iravani said, "We are not going to close the Strait of ​Hormuz. But it is our inherent right to preserve the peace and security in this waterway."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Iran fully respects and remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation under ‌the ⁠law of the sea, said Irvani but added that the current situation is not the result of Iran's lawful exercise of its right of self-defence. "Rather, ​it is ​the direct consequence ⁠of the destabilising actions of the United States in launching aggression against Iran and ​undermining regional security."

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said to Mehr news agency that Iran does not want the strait to become insecure. "The security of the Strait of ​Hormuz is of vital importance to Iran, because the country’s ​security is tied to the security of the region. With the longest coastlines on the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, ​Iran has always borne costs to protect this strategic ​waterway," said Esmaeil Baghaei.

Advertisement

"The insecurity created in the region by the United States and the Zionist regime can affect the movement of ​ships. However, Iran ​does not ⁠want this strait to become insecure, and ships must coordinate with the Iranian navy ​when passing through so that maritime security is ​maintained," ⁠Baghaei added.

The Hormuz disruption has sent the world into a frenzy, pushing up global energy prices and squeezing down supplies.