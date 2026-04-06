Iran's IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi killed, blames Israel and US

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that its intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, was killed in an attack early in the day. The IRGC's statement, carried by Iranian news outlets, accused the United States and Israel of being behind the targeted strike.

Khademi had replaced Mohammad Kazemi, who was also killed in an Israeli attack on June 15, 2025, during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

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In February 2026, following deadly anti-government protests in January, Khademi accused US President Donald Trump of exacerbating the unrest, which Iranian officials have described as part of a "staged murder" strategy.

He claimed that the intention behind these actions was to escalate casualties and create a pretext for foreign military intervention. Khademi also alleged that more than 10 foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel's cyber warfare unit 8200, had played a role in stoking the protests.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 7,000 people were killed in the crackdown that followed the January protests.

In response to Iran's accusations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they would "look into" the report, without providing further details.

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On Sunday, the Israeli forces eliminated Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, the Head of Commerce at the IRGC's Oil Headquarters in Tehran.

According to Israel, Ashrafi managed the commercial operations of the Oil Headquarters, estimated at billions of dollars annually, and advanced the development of the IRGC's military capabilities, as well as those of the Houthis, Hezbollah & Hamas.