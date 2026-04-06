Iran’s 'MIT' bombed: Meet these Silicon Valley innovators & leaders with Sharif University roots

Iran’s elite engineering school, Sharif University of Technology, was reportedly damaged in an airstrike in Tehran as tensions around Iran escalated sharply this week. The strike is said to have targeted infrastructure linked to artificial-intelligence systems and digital services, drawing global attention to one of the Middle East’s most influential centres of science and engineering.

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Often described as Iran’s equivalent of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Tehran-based university has long served as a training ground for some of the country’s brightest engineers. Over the past several decades, many of its graduates have moved abroad and gone on to play pivotal roles in the global technology industry—particularly in Silicon Valley.

From early executives at major internet companies to pioneers in wireless communication and artificial intelligence hardware, Sharif alumni have quietly helped shape the modern digital economy.

Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, one of Iran’s top science and engineering institutions, was bombed tonight, and a number of schools reportedly damaged.

Founded in 1966 (as Aryamehr University), Sharif is a cornerstone of Iran’s scientific and academic life.

Striking… pic.twitter.com/qsCBSZGjsa — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) April 6, 2026

Silicon Valley leaders with Sharif roots

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Omid Kordestani — Early architect of Google’s business model

One of the most prominent Sharif-linked tech leaders, Omid Kordestani played a critical role in the early growth of Google.

Joining the company in its formative years, he helped build its global advertising business into the engine that powered Google’s rapid expansion. Kordestani later went on to serve as chairman of Twitter, where he helped guide the platform during a period of rapid international growth.

Babak Parviz — Pioneer of wearable computing

Babak Parviz gained global recognition as one of the key figures behind Google Glass, an early attempt to bring augmented-reality technology into everyday life.

After his work at Google, Parviz later joined Amazon, where he has worked on advanced hardware innovation and emerging technology projects.

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Amir Salek — Builder of AI computing chips

Amir Salek has been a central figure in the development of custom silicon for artificial intelligence at Google.

His work helped advance the development of the company’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), specialized chips designed to accelerate machine-learning workloads that power modern AI systems.

Siavash Alamouti — Wireless technology pioneer

Siavash Alamouti is widely known in the telecommunications world for developing the Alamouti space-time block code, a breakthrough technique that significantly improved wireless signal reliability.

His work became foundational to modern mobile communications, influencing technologies used in 4G and 5G networks around the world.

Ali Partovi — Startup investor and mentor

Venture capitalist Ali Partovi has played a major role in Silicon Valley’s startup ecosystem, backing numerous technology companies in their early stages.

He is also known for supporting computer science education through initiatives such as Code.org, which promotes coding education globally.

Global technology pipeline

Since its founding in 1966, Sharif University of Technology has built a reputation as one of the most rigorous engineering schools in the West Asia region. Admission is highly competitive, and the university consistently produces top graduates in fields such as computer science, electrical engineering, and physics.

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Over the years, many Sharif graduates have pursued advanced studies in the United States and Europe before joining leading technology companies, research institutions, and startups.

As a result, the university’s alumni network now stretches across Silicon Valley, major semiconductor firms, AI labs, and global venture capital circles.