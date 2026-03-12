Iran's new Ayatollah says Hormuz must remain closed

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, addressed the nation for the first time on Thursday, saying the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed - a move that could further unsettle global energy markets.

Even as he spoke, Brent crude rose again to nearly $100 per barrel.

Ever since the war began, Iran has effectively shut Hormuz. The International Energy Agency said today that crude and oil products flowing through Hormuz had plunged from around 20 million barrels a day to just a trickle currently.

Iran's supreme leader said that all capabilities must be utilised to close Hormuz and action must be taken in all areas where the "enemies are vulnerable". He said resistance in Yemen will also do its job and that he has given a green signal to the Houthis to attack American ships in the Red Sea.

Khamenei, who assumed the role of Supreme Leader following the death of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, took a firm stance on Iran's policy of retaliation for the loss of lives caused by the United States and Israel.

"There will be revenge for the martyrs, particularly the children martyred by the US and Israel," he said. "We will not forsake avenging the blood of our martyrs, especially the martyrs of Minab," referring to the deaths of children after a school was hit in the city of Minab.

"We believe in friendship with neighbors and only target the bases, and we will inevitably continue," he added. This comes a day after a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that Iran would not allow a litre of oil to pass through Hormuz. The commander also said ships bound for the United States, Israel, and their allies would be targeted.

Meanwhile, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed on Thursday that the United States Navy will not escort tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the nation, Khamenei also paid tribute to his predecessor and called for unity. "Not only this period, but the future of our country is at stake. The death of our leader has shown the world that he always stood for the truth. The responsibility on us today is immense," he said.

"The Islamic Republic is our identity. Now that I am here, the Iranian people have shown the world that we are a great nation. It is important to understand the verses of the Quran. We have great leaders and must learn from them. A leader cannot succeed without the support of the people," Khamenei added.