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Iran's supreme leader warns US, Israel against fresh attacks; threatens wider military response

Iran's supreme leader warns US, Israel against fresh attacks; threatens wider military response

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the US and Israel against fresh military strikes, threatening an immediate and geographically unrestricted response. The warning comes as Donald Trump signals possible renewed military action and diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation remain underway.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 9:55 PM IST
Iran's supreme leader warns US, Israel against fresh attacks; threatens wider military responseUS President Trump has warned of possible fresh military strikes after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, saying last weekend that he was weighing up whether to "finish them off".

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks, threatening an immediate and geographically unrestricted response if hostilities resume. The warning comes amid rising tensions following threats by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify military action against Tehran, AFP reported.

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Trump has warned of possible fresh military strikes after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, saying last weekend that he was weighing up whether to "finish them off". Netanyahu, meanwhile, has described the situation as a historic, one-time opportunity to topple the Iranian government.

"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," Khamenei said in a statement on Saturday.

"Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response," he reportedly told senior military commanders.

The meeting was the first reported encounter between Khamenei and Iran's military leadership. It included armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi, army chief Amir Hatami and Revolutionary Guards commander Ahmad Vahidi.

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Khamenei has not appeared publicly since assuming leadership in March following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes at the beginning of the conflict.

He also instructed military commanders to update Iran's target list to include all types of "tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

Strait of Hormuz blockade raises global energy concerns

The conflict has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that normally handles around one-fifth of global oil consumption. Iran has restricted maritime traffic through the passage since the outbreak of hostilities, contributing to higher global energy prices.

Iran has previously warned that it could target undersea cables in the strait, raising concerns about wider disruptions to critical infrastructure.

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Diplomatic efforts continue amid military threats

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent a resumption of fighting. Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between Washington and Tehran, with a Qatari delegation arriving in the Iranian capital on Friday for discussions with senior officials.

US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly sent a letter to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei, at Trump's direction, seeking to revive negotiations.

However, Iran's military has warned against further escalation.

"If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area," army spokesman Mohammad Akaraminia said.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned of an "Earth-shattering blow" from Iran's armed forces, adding that "there will no longer be any red lines".

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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 9:55 PM IST
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