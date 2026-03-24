Islamabad emerges as a possible venue for US-Iran talks after Trump pauses strikes

Efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran are beginning to take a clearer shape, with Pakistan emerging as a potential host for direct talks. Israeli officials have indicated that a meeting involving senior US and Iranian representatives could take place in Islamabad as early as this week, according to Reuters.

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The development follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to pause strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which he described as the outcome of "productive" engagement, signalling a possible shift towards diplomacy.

Regional players step up mediation

Behind the scenes, Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt have been actively working to facilitate dialogue between the two sides. Sources cited by Reuters, along with inputs shared by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, point to ongoing coordination among these countries.

A senior Israeli official said "contacts are underway" to arrange a meeting in Islamabad. The official also suggested that US Vice President JD Vance could represent Washington if talks proceed.

While Israel was aware of mediation efforts, it was reportedly taken aback by Trump’s public remarks suggesting that negotiations had already made significant progress and that several issues had been resolved.

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Pakistan deepens diplomatic engagement

Pakistan has increased its outreach in recent weeks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, offering Islamabad’s support for efforts to restore stability in the region. The two leaders have been in regular contact, including during Ramadan and Eid.

At the same time, Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is reported to have engaged with both the Iranian leadership and US President Donald Trump, according to the Financial Times.

Backchannel contacts expand

Diplomatic activity has intensified across multiple channels. Foreign ministers from Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan have held separate discussions with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Israeli media reports also suggest that Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been in touch with Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is seen as a key decision-maker during the current crisis.

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A source familiar with the process told Axios that "the mediation is ongoing and making progress," with the immediate focus on ending hostilities and addressing core disagreements.

Conflicting narratives on talks

Washington has signalled optimism about the direction of talks. Trump said, "We have had very, very strong talks we have major points of agreement," adding that a resolution could be close. He also confirmed a temporary pause in military action, stating, "We’re doing a five-day period, and we’ll see how that goes. If it goes well, we’re going to end up settling this. Otherwise, we’ll just keep bombing our little hearts out."

He further claimed that Iran had initiated contact for discussions.

Tehran, however, has pushed back on those assertions. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that no talks with the United States had taken place over the past 24 days.

(With inputs from Reuters)