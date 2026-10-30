Israel election: Netanyahu's Likud short of majority despite emerging as single largest party

Netanyahu's bloc wins 53 seats but falls short of majority

Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, compared with 48 for the opposition and 19 for Arab parties, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Netanyahu's Likud emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, but the result does not guarantee that he can form the next government.

The final count followed the counting of special ballots, known as double-envelope votes, by Israel's Central Elections Committee. These included ballots cast by soldiers, prisoners, diplomats stationed abroad and hospitalised voters who could not vote at their regular polling stations.

Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar won 21 seats, while B'Yachad secured 12 and the Joint List took 11. The Democrats and Ra'am won eight seats each. United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beiteinu and Otzma Yehudit secured seven seats apiece, while Shas and Religious Zionism won six each.

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The committee said it had completed counting the special ballots but would release the final official results later. The distribution of seats among the main political blocs remained unchanged after the count.

Election row erupts over alleged foreign interference

The election has also triggered a political dispute over allegations of foreign interference and the high turnout among Arab citizens of Israel.

Netanyahu's Likud party claimed that Arab-led parties benefited from alleged vote-buying and illegal voter mobilisation, and described the election as having been "stolen".

The Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency, is investigating suspicions that foreign funding, reportedly linked to Qatar and Turkey, was used to illegally influence Arab voter turnout. Separately, Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit is investigating suspected election bribery.

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The allegations remain unproven. Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg asked the Shin Bet to investigate suspicions of improper foreign influence. However, the committee's acting director general said there was no basis for allegations of systematic violations of election integrity. Qatar denied interfering in the election.

The dispute has heightened tensions over the role of Arab parties, which won a combined 19 seats and could influence efforts to form a government. Opposition figures warned against using unverified allegations to undermine the election result or the participation of Arab voters.

What happens next in Israel?

The final tally leaves both Netanyahu and his opponents facing a difficult route to forming a government. The opposition bloc also lacks the 61 seats required for a majority, meaning an alternative government could depend on support or cooperation from Arab parties, a politically contentious prospect for several Jewish-led parties.

Israel's president will oversee the process of selecting a lawmaker to try to form a coalition after the results are certified. If no viable coalition emerges, the country could face another election.

With Netanyahu's bloc on 53 seats, the opposition on 48 and Arab parties holding 19, no group has a parliamentary majority. Coalition talks and the investigations into alleged election interference will shape the next stage of Israel's political process.