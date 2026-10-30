Israel Elections 2026: How Arab parties became kingmakers in Netanyahu-Eisenkot rivalry

MUST READ | Israel election: Netanyahu's Likud short of majority despite emerging as single largest party

Netanyahu urged Israel's Jewish majority to unite against parties he claimed opposed Israel's existence. His campaign used AI-generated videos and leaflets framing the election as a choice between the right and Palestine. After the election, Likud accused Arab parties of election fraud without evidence and called for an investigation. Qatar, accused of financing the alleged fraud, denied the claims.

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas rejected the fraud allegations and accused Netanyahu of incitement against Arab citizens. Israel's Shin Bet opened an investigation into suspected foreign interference but stated it was not blaming lawful voters. Eisenkot has been less hostile towards Arab parties, but cooperation could break his campaign promises and invite criticism from the right. Analysts note that such an alliance would be fragile due to ideological differences.

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DON'T MISS | No clear winner in Israel elections: Netanyahu alleges fraud as blocs fall short of majority

Arab parties remain cautious about joining a government because of issues related to occupation, settlements, and challenges faced by Palestinian citizens, the report mentioned. Joint List lawmaker Maha Karkabi said the bloc aims to use its increased strength to influence policy through Knesset committees. Abbas mentioned that other political groups have approached them but did not name them.

Arab parties were part of a governing coalition in 2021, which lasted a year before internal defections caused its collapse. If neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a government, Netanyahu may continue as caretaker prime minister, and new elections could be held within months, a scenario analysts say could benefit him.

