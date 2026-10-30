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Israel Elections 2026: How Arab parties became kingmakers in Netanyahu-Eisenkot rivalry

Israel Elections 2026: How Arab parties became kingmakers in Netanyahu-Eisenkot rivalry

Arab parties remain cautious about joining a government because of issues related to occupation, settlements, and challenges faced by Palestinian citizens.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Israel Elections 2026: How Arab parties became kingmakers in Netanyahu-Eisenkot rivalryNetanyahu vs Eisenkot: Arab parties emerge as the winners

Arab political parties have reportedly become the key players in Israel's recent election, nearly doubling their seats in the 120-member Knesset to 19. This increase has made them essential for both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Gadi Eisenkot to form a parliamentary majority.

The Arab bloc represents about 20% of Israel's population. Despite their historical marginalisation, their electoral gains have made it difficult for other parties to ignore them. However, it is still uncertain whether these parties will join the government directly, as both Netanyahu and Eisenkot had ruled out formal alliances with them before the election, as mentioned in a report in NBC News.

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Netanyahu urged Israel's Jewish majority to unite against parties he claimed opposed Israel's existence. His campaign used AI-generated videos and leaflets framing the election as a choice between the right and Palestine. After the election, Likud accused Arab parties of election fraud without evidence and called for an investigation. Qatar, accused of financing the alleged fraud, denied the claims.

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas rejected the fraud allegations and accused Netanyahu of incitement against Arab citizens. Israel's Shin Bet opened an investigation into suspected foreign interference but stated it was not blaming lawful voters. Eisenkot has been less hostile towards Arab parties, but cooperation could break his campaign promises and invite criticism from the right. Analysts note that such an alliance would be fragile due to ideological differences.

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Arab parties remain cautious about joining a government because of issues related to occupation, settlements, and challenges faced by Palestinian citizens, the report mentioned. Joint List lawmaker Maha Karkabi said the bloc aims to use its increased strength to influence policy through Knesset committees. Abbas mentioned that other political groups have approached them but did not name them.

Arab parties were part of a governing coalition in 2021, which lasted a year before internal defections caused its collapse. If neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a government, Netanyahu may continue as caretaker prime minister, and new elections could be held within months, a scenario analysts say could benefit him.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:26 AM IST
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