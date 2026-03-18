Israel hits Iran's largest gas field South Pars; Tehran warns of retaliation across Gulf

Facilities linked to Iran's South Pars natural gas field, the world's largest gas field, came under attack on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

"Moments ago, parts of the gas facilities located in the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Asaluyeh were struck by projectiles fired by the American-Zionist enemy," state television reported, citing Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy governor of the southern Bushehr province, where the facility is located.

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A US official, however, denied that the country attacked gas fields in Iran, instead saying it was carried out by Israel, according to CNN.

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Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported that the strike targeted facilities at Asaluyeh in Iran's southern Bushehr province, a major hub for the country's gas, oil, and petrochemical infrastructure.

The United States has been conducting military operations primarily in southern Iran during the conflict, while Israel has also been striking Iranian military and infrastructure targets.

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The BBC reported that Iran has issued evacuation orders for five energy facilities in the Gulf. The IRGC-affiliated news agency Tasnim posted on Telegram an "urgent warning" for citizens and residents near the Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia, the al-Jubail petrochemical complex and Masaiid Holding Company in Saudi Arabia, the al-Hosn gas field in the United Arab Emirates, and the Ras Laffan refinery in Qatar.

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"These centres have become direct and legitimate targets and will be targeted in the coming hours," the statement said. "Therefore, all citizens, residents, and employees are asked to immediately leave these areas and move to a safe distance without any delay."

South Pars, located in the Persian Gulf, is shared by Iran and Qatar and forms the backbone of gas production in the region.

Tasnim, a semi-official Iranian news agency, identified South Pars and Asaluyeh as the locations affected. The area houses extensive energy infrastructure tied to the offshore gas field.

An Israeli source told CNN that Israel had carried out the strike on the Asaluyeh facility in southwestern Iran. A separate Israeli official said the Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars facility had been conducted in coordination with the United States.

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Earlier, the US attacked Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export terminal, but spared the oil facilities.

Iran shares the South Pars field with Qatar, which operates the adjoining section known as the North Field. Qatar has already shut down the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant amid the conflict.

Energy markets reacted immediately to the reports of the strike.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose about 5% to nearly $109 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark, climbed about 2.5% to roughly $98 per barrel. European natural gas benchmark prices also surged, rising more than 8% at one point following the reports.

South Pars is central to Iran's energy sector, supplying a large share of the country's natural gas output and feeding petrochemical and export facilities concentrated around Asaluyeh.