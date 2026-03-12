'It can't happen now': US Navy not ready to escort oil tankers through Hormuz

The U.S. Navy is not yet prepared to begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed Thursday, citing current military priorities.

In an interview with CNBC, Wright explained that while the Navy plans to be ready by the end of the month, it is currently focused on eliminating Iran's offensive capabilities, particularly targeting the manufacturing infrastructure that supports Iran’s military operations.

"It'll happen relatively soon, but it can't happen now," Wright said. "We're simply not ready. All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and the manufacturing industry that supplies their offensive capabilities."

Wright added that he would be meeting with the Pentagon later in the day to discuss the timeline, indicating that plans for naval escorts were actively being worked on.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has escalated as Iran continues to target commercial vessels, with a projectile hitting a cargo ship in the strait on Wednesday, setting the vessel ablaze. The UK Maritime Trade Operations center reported the attack occurred just north of Oman, with the crew evacuating the ship.

Iran has targeted multiple vessels in the region, disrupting a key route through which 20% of the world's oil and natural gas is traded. Three cargo ships were struck on Wednesday.