'It could be a dangerous place': Trump after US pulls diplomats from Middle East amid Iran threat

The US has begun pulling out nonessential embassy staff and military dependents from parts of the Middle East, as President Donald Trump warned the region "could be a dangerous place" amid heightened tensions with Iran and the prospect of conflict.

"They are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens,” Trump said on Wednesday at the Kennedy Center. "We have given notice to move out. They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that."

Advertisement

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "They (US military personnel) are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out...They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple.… pic.twitter.com/9LG7mliJ6m — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

The US State Department ordered the departure for non-emergency staff from the US Embassy in Baghdad, citing increased regional threats. Separately, a US defense official reportedly said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had authorised the voluntary departure of American military families from various locations across the Middle East.

Trump reiterated his administration's red line on Iran's nuclear program when asked if any steps could lower tensions. "They can't have a nuclear weapon, personally. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that,” he said.

Advertisement

The move came after US officials had been told Israel was "fully ready" to launch an operation into Iran, CBS News reported on Thursday. US officials now anticipate that Iranian retaliation could target American sites in neighbouring Iraq.

President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still expected to meet Iranian negotiators for a sixth round of nuclear talks in the coming days, despite the escalating situation. Trump has said he will not accept any deal that allows Iran to enrich uranium — a stance Iranian leaders have rejected.

According to CBS News, Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a direct warning: "If nuclear talks fail and a conflict is imposed on us, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will target all U.S. bases in the host countries."

Advertisement

The UK Maritime Trade Organization has advised commercial vessels to exercise caution in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman, warning that “increased tensions within the region…could lead to an escalation of military activity."

International nuclear watchdogs have reported Iran’s enrichment activities approaching weapons-grade levels. Tehran maintains the program is for peaceful purposes.

