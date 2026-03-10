JNPA waives port charges for West Asia -bound export containers amid geopolitical disruptions

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has announced a waiver on certain port charges for export containers bound for West Asia that are currently stranded at the port due to ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the region.

The move follows a directive from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways asking major ports to take steps to mitigate the impact of the crisis on exporters and the broader EXIM community.

Under the relief measures, container terminal operators at JNPA will provide a 100% waiver on ground rent or dwell-time charges for up to 15 days, covering the period from February 28 to March 14, 2026. The waiver applies to export containers destined for West Asia ports that were already lying inside the port premises on February 28 or had entered the terminal gates until 7:00 am on March 8.

In addition, the port authority has directed terminal operators to provide an 80% waiver on reefer plug-in charges for the same 15-day period for refrigerated containers carrying perishable cargo that are stranded at the port.

The decision comes as shipping disruptions and uncertainty in the West Asia have forced several exporters to hold back cargo or delay shipments, leaving containers stuck at Indian ports.

To support exporters, JNPA said it is also facilitating temporary storage of stranded containers within terminal yards until the cargo can be shipped out. The port authority is coordinating with customs authorities to allow containers arriving from other ports and destined for the West Asia to be stored at JNPA terminals as temporary transshipment cargo.

JNPA has also made additional storage space available to terminal operators to handle the increased volume of containers awaiting shipment.

Shipping lines, non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) and freight forwarders have been directed to ensure that the financial relief provided by the port is passed on to the actual exporters.

The measures are aimed at cushioning exporters from rising logistics costs and congestion risks as geopolitical tensions disrupt maritime trade routes and shipping schedules to key West Asia destinations.

JNPA, India’s largest container port located near Mumbai, handles a significant share of the country’s containerised exports to West Asia, one of India’s major trading regions.