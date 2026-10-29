Kalshi's valuation jumps to $40 billion after $1 billion funding as it expands into futures and other markets

Kalshi's valuation has now risen by nearly 82% since its previous funding round, which valued the company at $22 billion.

Kalshi expands beyond prediction markets

Kalshi became known for allowing users to trade contracts linked to events such as sports and elections. It is now trying to become a broader trading platform and compete more directly with traditional exchanges such as CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

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In 2026, Kalshi entered the perpetual futures market after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved the products. It first offered cryptocurrency perpetuals before expanding into equity indexes and metals.

Perpetual futures, often called "perps," are contracts that do not have an expiry date. This means traders can hold their positions without having to renew them. These products can also involve high leverage, which can increase both gains and losses.

Kalshi faces criticism and legal trouble

Kalshi's expansion comes as prediction-market platforms face growing criticism. Critics of platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket argue that these products resemble gambling and could encourage addictive behaviour.

Earlier this week, Utah's attorney general brought criminal charges against Kalshi and two senior executives, accusing the company of illegally promoting online gambling.

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Prediction-market platforms have become more popular since the last US presidential election. Kalshi has overtaken rival Polymarket in market share over the past year, according to Dune Analytics data.

Polymarket, meanwhile, has faced delays in launching its US platform and is also facing a CFTC probe.

Kalshi's latest funding round shows how quickly the company's valuation has grown as it tries to move from prediction markets into a much wider financial trading business.