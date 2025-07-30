Kamchatka earthquake: Russia, Japan issue advisory, assuage fears as ‘3-metre’ tsunami threat looms

Russia and Japan, both impacted by the massive earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is trying to assuage fears as well as have issued advisories for its citizens. The 8.8 quake led to tsunami warnings in Japan as well as the US. The quake, initially measured 8.0 but revised to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey, occurred at 6.24 pm local time.

The tsunami waves are predicted to arrive at the vulnerable areas in the US coast between 11:20 pm and 1:05 am Pacific Time.

Meanwhile, Russia acknowledged the quake to be the “strongest in decades”. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said, “Today's earthquake was a challenge for all of us. It's the strongest in decades of tremors. There is a tsunami threat warning. That's why I am again repeating my plea to stay away from coastlines. Specialists have already begun a thorough inspection of sites and socially significant facilities for possible damage.” He said there were no casualties as of now and that rescuers and specialists have been deployed at locations.

“They are checking all social objectives and residential buildings and answering calls from local residents who have been contacting the emergency services. We will provide temporary shelters in the shortest possible time, because safety is our main priority. I am calling on everyone to stay calm and don't panic,” he said.

A similar sense of fear unfolded in Japan as a tsunami warning was issued along Japan's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Wakayama. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that a tsunami of up to 3 metres at its highest is expected. “This morning, there was an 8.7 magnitude earthquake in the Kamchatka Peninsula. Due to this earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for the Pacific Ocean coastline from Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefectures. A tsunami of up to 3 metres (10 feet) is expected at the highest. For citizens in the areas included in the tsunami warning, please evacuate to a safe place immediately, such as designated evacuation buildings and hills. We are receiving reports and currently monitoring for any details of damage or casualties.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also asked everyone to stay vigilant. “Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov/ for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!” he said on social media.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in the area. It asked them to follow local alerts, move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued, avoid coastal areas, prepare for emergencies and keep devices charged.