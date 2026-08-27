'Lost 80 people': Sadhguru seeks China approval to search for missing pilgrims in flood-hit Gyirong

The appeal came a day after the flood struck Gyirong on Wednesday. Shortly after the incident, the Isha Foundation founder said 77 pilgrims from one of his Kailash pilgrimage groups were at an immigration centre in the town when floodwaters surged through the building as they were returning from the pilgrimage.

Sadhguru said he and the families of the missing pilgrims were seeking permission to travel to Gyirong to assist with the search. “We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue efforts and will in no way hamper them. Our only intent is to stand with them and aid in looking for some signs that would help the families,” Sadhguru said in his appeal to the authorities.

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Source: X/@SadhguruJV

In an earlier post on X, Sadhguru said, “A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet - China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it.” He said the pilgrims were at the immigration office while returning from the pilgrimage when the flood occurred and that “the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded”.

He added, “There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” and said volunteers and support teams were working with authorities to reach the affected location. They were also prepared to participate in rescue operations “regardless of the risk involved”.

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Sadhguru shares details of Kailash pilgrimage groups

According to a statement issued by the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru had been scheduled to visit the same immigration centre on Thursday.

Providing details of the pilgrims from the 21 groups participating in the Kailash pilgrimage, he said 495 people had returned safely, while 743 were in Tibet, 148 were in Nepal, 77 were at the immigration centre and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal.

Sadhguru said he was personally in the region and added, “To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain.”

Nepal-Tibet border hit by severe flooding

The disaster caused widespread disruption along the Nepal-China border. Parts of Nepal’s mountainous Rasuwa district, which borders Tibet, were hit by severe flooding, leaving 95 people dead and washing away villages and infrastructure project sites.

According to preliminary data released by the Nepal Tourism Board on Wednesday evening, 384 people were out of contact, all of them pilgrims.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that a mudslide occurred on the Nepalese side at around 10.30 am local time on Wednesday, causing casualties and leaving people missing at Gyirong Port in Gyirong county, Shigatse city, Tibet.

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Roads leading to the Gyirong Port land crossing on the Chinese side, along with communications and power supplies, were cut off, while search and rescue operations were underway.

Authorities warned of possible heavy casualties and asked residents living along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out” efforts to locate missing people and directed authorities to strengthen monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

In Nepal, Syapru Besi and Timure in Rasuwa district were among the worst-affected areas.

Rescue operations continue along border

“We have reports of villages and infrastructure project sites being washed away,” Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters, adding that there were no immediate estimates of casualties or property losses. “There could be heavy casualties or loss of property,” Pariyar said. “But I cannot say for sure now.”

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said rescue and relief teams, police and the military had been dispatched to the affected areas. The Gyirong border crossing, a key route between Nepal and Tibet, was also hit by a mudslide just over a year ago.

Sadhguru’s appeal came as rescue efforts continued in Gyirong and along the Nepal-Tibet border, with his teams and the families of the missing pilgrims seeking access to the affected area.

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His latest statement referred to “losing 80 people from our group in the floods in Gyirong”, while earlier updates said 77 pilgrims from one Kailash group were at the immigration centre when the floodwaters hit.